EU going to block Russian oil transportation together with G7 countries

BRUSSELS, February 6. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) is going to completely ban Russian oil transportation services while acting in coordination with members of the Group of Seven (G7), EC President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"On energy, we introduce a full maritime services ban for Russian crude oil. It will slash further Russia's energy revenues and make it more difficult to find buyers for its oil. As shipping is a global business, we propose to enact this full ban in coordination with like-minded partners after a decision of the G7," von der Leyen said.

"We are listing 43 more vessels part of the shadow fleet - reaching 640 in total. We also make it more difficult for Russia to acquire tankers to be used for the shadow fleet and add sweeping bans on provision of maintenance and other services for LNG tankers and icebreakers to further dent gas export projects," she added.

The 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions will also include the ban on financial transactions for twenty more Russian regional banks, restrictions against payment systems and cryptocurrencies created by Russia, and certain foreign trade restrictions. All these measures are to be considered and approved by the EU Council.