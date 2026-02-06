BELGRADE, February 6. /TASS/. Defending Serbia’s interests and be against Russia is impossible, said Aleksandar Vulin, head of the representative office of the Russian Historical Society in Belgrade.

"Imagine that each time Serbia's fate depends on Russia Russians would ask: ‘What have the Serbs done for us?’" he said at the presentation of a new edition of the Book on the Brotherhood of the Serbian, Russian and Montenegrin Peoples at the Russian House in Belgrade.

The former deputy prime minister noted that it was "very easy for him to agree with Russia on all strategic issues for Serbia," but, according to him, he "cannot find a single point of contact with the European Union. I cannot find a single position that links the Serbian people and Serbian national interests and with which I could agree with the European Union and its interests. Not a single one."

According to him, throughout history "there have never been those who hated Russians and loved Serbs. This is why this book is valuable for many reasons."

The event was also attended by Serbian Minister of Information and Telecommunications Boris Bratina.