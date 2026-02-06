MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. In line with international humanitarian law, Russia delivers strikes only on military or dual-purpose facilities in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We have repeatedly stated that we practice tact, as long as the enemy adheres to the basic rules related to international humanitarian law," Lavrov said following his talks with Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Feridun Sinirlioglu and the organization’s current Chairman, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in Moscow.

"We still abide by these rules, attacking only military and dual-purpose facilities," he added.

"Therefore, when Ukraine is forgiven for everything, and all the sins are pinned on Russia, well, you know, the media should somehow keep its integrity, to do an honest job," Lavrov pointed out.

The Russian foreign minister recalled Kiev's failure to comply with a month-long energy truce, which had been declared by Russia about a year ago following a proposal voiced by Washington.

"President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin immediately agreed during talks with [US President Donald] Trump and we declared a truce," according to Lavrov. "For about a month we never delivered strikes on energy facilities of Ukraine. Ukraine, in turn, remained mum about Washington's proposal, and more than 130 attacks on Russian energy facilities were delivered that month."

"These attacks continued on genuine civilian infrastructure unrelated to energy including residential buildings, passenger trains, and much more," he concluded.