Russian troops liberate eight communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated eight communities in the Kharkov, Sumy and Zaporozhye Regions and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the week of January 31 - February 6, including the settlement of Popovka over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Battlegroup North units liberated the settlement of Zelyonoye in the Kharkov Region through active offensive operations during the week and gained control of the settlement of Popovka in the Sumy Region on February 5. <…> Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Stepanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

"Battlegroup Center units continued active offensive operations and liberated the settlements of Toretskoye and Sukhetskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. <…> Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlements of Staroukrainka, Petrovka and Pridorozhnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry reported.

Russia delivers one massive, five combined strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week

Russian forces delivered one massive and five combined strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises, energy and transport facilities over the week, the ministry reported.

"On January 31 - February 6, in response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered one massive and five combined strikes, hitting enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, energy and transport infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, ammunition depots, sites for the production and storage of attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,415 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,415 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and two armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades, a National Guard brigade and two border guard detachments of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,415 personnel, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, 78 motor vehicles, nine field artillery guns and four US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 33 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,180 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 14 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the past week, Battlegroup West units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, two airmobile brigades, an air assault brigade, two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,180 personnel, a tank, 14 armored combat vehicles, 105 motor vehicles and 15 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 29 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,050 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,050 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy tanks and 19 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,050 personnel, five tanks, 19 armored combat vehicles, including five foreign-made armored vehicles, 105 motor vehicles and 16 artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 27 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 2,560 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 2,560 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 35 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, two jaeger brigades, an airmobile brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, two territorial defense brigades and three National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,560 personnel, a tank, 35 armored combat vehicles, 81 motor vehicles and 13 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 2,545 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 2,545 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks and 36 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the past week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,545 personnel, three tanks, 36 armored combat vehicles, 96 motor vehicles and six artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 330 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 330 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy surface-to-air missile system in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the past week, Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 330 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 62 motor vehicles, eight artillery guns, a Buk surface-to-air missile launcher, 12 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and six materiel depots in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russian air defenses intercept 1,080 Ukrainian UAVs, 63 HIMARS rockets over week

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 1,080 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 63 HIMARS rockets over the week, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 23 guided aerial bombs, 63 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, four Neptune missiles and 1,080 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 112,714 unmanned aerial vehicles, 650 surface-to-air missile systems, 27,522 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,659 multiple rocket launchers, 33,107 field artillery guns and mortars and 53,786 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.