US Department of State approves potential sale of spare parts to Ukraine worth $185 mln

WASHINGTON, February 6. /TASS/. The US Department of State has approved a possible sale of spare parts for military vehicles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $185 million, the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which is responsible for sales of weapons and military vehicles abroad under government contracts, said.

According to the agency, Kiev "requested to buy Class IX spare parts in support of U.S. Army-supplied vehicles and weapon systems, as well as other related elements of logistics and program support." "The estimated total cost is $185 million," it said. "This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Europe."

The US administration has already notified Congress about this decision. The legislative body has 30 days to consider the potential deal.