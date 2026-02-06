Remotely detonated munition to be effective against UAVs — Russian military expert

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. A 30mm shrapnel shell outfitted with a remote-controlled fuse developed by Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec turns a standard anti-aircraft artillery system or cannon into a precision weapon and will be very effective against fixed-wing drones, Igor Korotchenko, military expert and editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine, told TASS.

"A remotely programmed explosion means that a standard surface-to-air gun or cannon turns into a precision weapon. This is an exceptionally effective device to strike fixed-wing drones that today pose the main threat to critical infrastructure facilities," the military expert said.

The munitions based on this principle use an optoelectronic system or a mini-radar to calculate the parameters of the target and, as a result, the programmed detonation creates a fragmentation field in the most optical point that guarantees the drone destruction, he explained.

As reported earlier, Rostec specialists have developed a 30mm round outfitted with a shrapnel shell and a remote-controlled fuse to effectively strike drones. The munition will be demonstrated for the first time at the unified exposition of Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport at the World Defense Show 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 8-12.