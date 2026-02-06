Armenia should consider EAEU realities when choosing new integration trends — ambassador

YEREVAN, February 6. /TASS/. Russia respects Armenia's sovereign right to choose its partners and integration trends, but the realities of membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) must also be taken into account, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin said in an interview with Rossiya-24.

The diplomat stressed that the Armenian leadership has not hidden its interest in rapprochement with the European Union, which is reflected, in particular, in the law adopted in April 2025 on the Republic of Armenia's accession to the European Union.

"Of course, we respect Armenia's sovereign right to choose its partners and integration trends, but we must also take reality into account. Our Armenian partners were initially told that we expected the Armenian public to be presented with an objective picture of the existing economic dependencies and interdependencies," Kopyrkin noted.

On April 4, 2025, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed a law launching the country's accession process to the European Union. Earlier, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that this would not automatically initiate Yerevan's accession process, as the issue requires a referendum. As Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk stated, Russia views these actions as the beginning of the country's withdrawal from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). According to him, joining the EU is incompatible with membership in the EAEU. Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan asserted that Yerevan has no intention of leaving the EAEU.