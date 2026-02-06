About 95% of wounded Russian soldiers return to duty — official

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. About 95% of wounded Russian service members return to duty thanks to systematic efforts to provide necessary assistance, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said during a visit to the military innovation technopolis Era.

"The Defense Ministry is systematically working to provide necessary assistance to wounded servicemen. Thanks to a comprehensive approach, more than 95% of wounded soldiers are currently being returned to duty. This is largely the result of well-coordinated efforts to ensure their timely evacuation from the front, which is especially difficult given the widespread use of drones," the government press service quoted the official as saying.

The statement specified that the Russian first deputy prime minister held a strategic session, the key topic of which was the innovative development of military medicine in modern conditions. The event was attended by Deputy Defense Minister Vasily Osmakov, Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Yekaterina Priezzheva, Deputy Health Minister Tatyana Semenova, and representatives of military authorities, defense industry enterprises, and research centers.

"Things such as medicine, engineering support, and logistics have an equally significant impact on the effectiveness of combat operations. We're talking about people's lives here, the lives of our soldiers. This is an important issue that requires the utmost attention. At the exhibition and in our colleagues’ presentations, we have already emphasized the full cycle of work with the wounded, from evacuation to all types of rehabilitation. This allows us to develop a systemic approach, identify failures at each stage, and formulate solutions that will improve the effectiveness of interaction between the Defense Ministry, industry, and our medical system," Osmakov said. Manturov noted that the Defense Ministry’s medical facilities are actively using advanced technologies to improve the quality and precision of surgical interventions.

"Regarding prosthetics, we have reached a flagship level in this area. Domestic developments allow us to fully restore lost functions. The most important task set by the president is to ensure the widespread dissemination of prosthetic technologies for the benefit of veterans of the special military operation. To achieve this, it is necessary to strengthen cooperation between federal agencies, specifically the Health Ministry, the Ministry of Labor, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Defense Ministry," the first deputy prime minister emphasized.