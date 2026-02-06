Putin offers condolences to Pakistani leadership over terror attack in Islamabad

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his condolences to the Pakistani leadership following a terror attack in Islamabad that claimed at least 31 lives.

"Esteemed Mr. President, esteemed Mr. Prime Minister, please accept my deepest condolences over the tragic consequences of the terror attack in Islamabad. The killing of people during a religious ceremony is another proof of the barbaric, inhumane nature of terrorism," Putin said in a telegram posted on the Kremlin website.

The president reiterated Russia’s readiness to expand cooperation between the two countries in fighting terrorism.

"Please convey the words of sympathy and support to the families of those killed and wishes of the soonest recovery to those wounded," Putin said.

An explosion rocked the vicinity of a Shiite mosque in an Islamabad neighborhood. According to the Dawn newspaper, at least 31 people died and nearly 170 were wounded. According to the Geo television channel, the explosive device was activated by a suicide bomber during the Friday prayers after he was stopped at the entrance to the mosque.