Readiness for talks and need for new agreement: situation around New START treaty

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The fact that the United States ignored Russia’s proposal on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) is "regrettable," Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Geneva office and other Geneva-based international organizations Gennady Gatilov said.

US President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that he believes that instead of keeping in force certain provisions of the New START treaty, Russia and the United States need to forge a new agreement on nuclear reduction.

TASS has compiled key facts on the situation around the expired New START treaty.

Russia’s statements at the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva

Russia will pursue an approach to the issue of strategic offensive arms based on a careful analysis of the United States’ military policy, Gatilov said.

Russia, in his words, remains open to seeking political and diplomatic ways to stabilize the strategic situation.

The lack of Washington’s agreement to support Russia’s proposal on the New START treaty is "regrettable," he noted.

The United States did not bring to Geneva any official proposals on new negotiations on nuclear arms reduction issues, Gatilov stated.

Russia’s state-of-the-art weapons - Burevestnik and Poseidon - are meant to maintain strategic balance with the United States, he stressed.

The US side’s statement at the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva

The US administration wants the new arms control treaty with Russia to include China, Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno said.

According to DiNanno, the United States plans to complete the modernization of its nuclear forces after the New START treaty expires.

Apart from that, Washington is ready to ramp up and expand its nuclear deterrence capacities along with other countries, he said.

Potential talks on the New START treaty

Instead of keeping in force certain provisions of the New START treaty, Russia and the United States should elaborate a new agreement in this sphere, Trump wrote on his Truth Social page.

Russia and the United States will take a responsible approach to the New START treaty and acknowledge the need to engage in dialogue on this topic as soon as possible, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

The White House has not confirmed that the United States and Russia will continue complying with the New START treaty during the talks.

Axios said earlier, citing a source that the two countries have agreed to continue complying with the limitations under the treaty for at least 6 months.

International response

Beijing regrets the termination of the New START treaty, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said.

China calls on the United States to engage in a strategic dialogue with Russia, he noted.

NATO calls for restraint and responsibility amid the expiration of the New START treaty, AFP said, citing an unnamed NATO official.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on Russia and the United States to immediately sit down at the negotiating table on arms control matters.

The United States should have accepted Putin’s proposal to continue observing the New START Treaty for a year, according to American experts polled by CNN.

The decision to allow the New START treaty to lapse creates uncertainty and increases the risk of a nuclear conflict, Chinese newspaper China Daily said.