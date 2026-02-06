Russia to oppose deployment of British-French troops in Ukraine — ambassador

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The deployment of British and French troops in Ukraine as part of any peace deal is completely unacceptable, Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Ukraine had agreed with European countries on a multi-level plan to ensure a ceasefire, including steps to be taken in response to violations by Russia. According to the newspaper, a violation of the ceasefire by Moscow will entail a response from Brussels and Washington within 24 hours, which will include diplomatic warnings and assistance to the Ukrainian army.

"NATO Secretary General [Mark Rutte] spoke about this recently, speaking in the Verkhovna Rada, as if this was already an agreed issue. But at the same time, they seem to be trying to ignore what we have long expressed and continue to express our attitude that this is completely unacceptable. We will not agree to such a thing," the ambassador said.

Kelin said that such self-confidence stems from the concept that Ukraine promotes together with the Europeans.

"They sort of abstracted from what was agreed in Anchorage, Alaska, between [US] President [Donald] Trump and his team, and our team led by President [Vladimir] Putin. There was a certain concept. And the Ukrainians, although they are clearly losing the current situation, and things are gradually moving towards defeat, and this is understood here [in Europe], they are nevertheless trying to push their model, which consists precisely in preparing troops for deployment in Ukraine," he added.