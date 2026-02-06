MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. A Ukrainian trail may emerge in the investigation of the assassination attempt against Russian Defense Ministry Lieutenant-General Vladimir Alekseyev. The incident appears to bear the familiar "terrorist signature" associated with the Kiev regime, according to Leonid Slutsky, head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia.

"In light of the criminal case opened, investigators are tasked with identifying and bringing the perpetrator to justice. However, there is little doubt that a Ukrainian connection exists. The signature is familiar - particularly given Alekseyev's role as deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's GRU, led by Igor Kostyukov, who also heads Russia's negotiating team in the UAE," Slutsky stated on his Telegram channel.

He further emphasized that the Kiev regime has a history of attempting to sabotage diplomatic efforts through terrorist acts and provocations. Slutsky recalled incidents such as the 2022 Bucha provocation during Russian-Ukrainian talks, sabotage of Russian transport infrastructure during last year's Istanbul negotiations, and an attack on President Vladimir Putin's residence in late 2025 amid talks with the United States.

"Now, a cowardly shot in the back of a GRU general immediately after the conclusion of the second round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi. Such 'coincidences' are no coincidence. This represents a new blow from the Ukrainian leadership aimed at undermining the negotiation process. Washington must take note," Slutsky concluded.

The assassination attempt occurred on February 6 in a residential building on Volokolamsk Highway in northwest Moscow. Alekseyev was hospitalized, and the Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case on charges of attempted murder and illegal firearms trafficking.