Russian troops employing combination of radars, observation posts against Ukrainian UAVs

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The Russian military is covering the skies from Ukrainian drones, using a network of radar stations and aerial observation posts, which, upon spotting a drone, alert interceptor drone operators, an FPV fighter drone pilot, call sign "Johnny" said in a video provided to TASS by the Moscow Military District press service.

"We have all zones under control. We cover 360 degrees. If the radar isn’t covering a blind spot, then the FPV interceptors work alongside the crews manning the aerial observation posts," Johnny said.

If a drone is detected by radar, the operators of the interceptor drones are immediately alerted, and they take off to engage the UAVs in a ramming attack.

In addition to the interceptors, the skies are secured by electronic warfare specialists, anti-aircraft gunners with machine guns, and MANPADS operators. All of them are coordinated within a unified control system, led by a so-called conductor.