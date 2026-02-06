Air defenses destroy 20 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions within three-hour period

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Air defense forces shot down 20 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the airspace over various Russian regions within a three-hour period on Friday night, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"From 8:00 p.m. and until 11:00 p.m. Moscow time [from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. GMT] on February 6, alert air defense forces destroyed 20 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 10 UAVs over the Belgorod Region, five UAVs over the Bryansk Region and five UAVs over the Kursk Region," the ministry said in a statement.