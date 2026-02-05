MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Europe is trying to disrupt and prevent the negotiations that have begun between Russia and the United States on Ukraine. At the same time, the Fronde is growing in the European Union because of Germany's plans to subjugate everyone, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with RT.

The minister noted that European leaders contact Moscow clandestinely, without announcing these conversations.

TASS has compiled the key statements of the foreign minister.

On the future of Ukraine

Russia is ready to see Ukraine not necessarily become its ally, but it should be "neutral and benevolent."

Ukraine cannot enter into any agreements while violating "the norms of international law" or its constitution.

Russia has repeatedly explained to Washington that for it, the main issue in the Ukrainian settlement is not territories, but people: "The Russian people, who spoke and raised their children in Russian, have been developing these territories for centuries."

On the Ukrainian settlement and attempts to disrupt it

Russia and the United States are currently in contact "in a variety of formats."

If Russia and the United States had made the results of Anchorage negotiations public, the peace agreements on Ukraine would have been formalized quickly, but Europe and Vladimir Zelensky began to "redo" the initiative: "And they are still ‘redoing’ it. When our American colleagues visit us, we feel that they want some more concessions from our side."

The Ukrainian settlement continues to be "shuffled" and attempts are being made to impose new conditions and demands on Russia.

Europe is trying to "prevent and disrupt the negotiations" that are budding between Russia and the United States on a settlement, "now the Ukrainian representatives are joining them."

The West's plans to wage war against Russia via the hands of Ukrainians have failed: "Their 'planners,' military figures, prepared this operation, prepared Ukrainians so that they would promote European interests in the war with Russia with their own hands and bodies. But they realized that all these plans had failed."

The plan for a settlement in Ukraine, which Vladimir Zelensky talks about, of which Russia has only seen pieces, "says nothing about restoring the rights of Russians and other national minorities, religious freedoms."

Linguistic and religious freedoms are written into the UN charter: "This cannot be a matter for bargaining."

On the split in the EU and the militarization of Germany

The US strategy is to keep control over the Europeans: "The Americans did not want and do not want to leave the Europeans alone. They want the Europeans to pay for all their military preparations, to buy weapons in the United States. But the United States, of course, does not want to lose control, having ‘looked after’ its NATO allies from Europe."

The United States is forced to pay with Russophobic steps for Europe's obedience: "Russophobia to a certain extent is seen as a payment for these inconveniences that the United States creates in Europe."

The European Union wants to prevent Germany from subjugating everyone: "There is a growing Fronde and a desire to prevent Germany from subjugating everyone else once again."

Ignorance of history gives rise to stupid thoughts that Russia is allegedly preparing to attack Europe: "It is enough to know history so that such stupid thoughts do not enter your mind."

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is preparing the country for war in practice: "The "revival of Germany" is openly linked by Friedrich Merz and his government to its militarization and preparation for war."

Merz should remember that Russia is the largest country in the world, not just in Europe.

On Western leaders’ contacts with Russia

When European politicians realized the impossibility of defeating Russia, "that these were all illusions, they changed their rhetoric."

The statements of European politicians during confidential contacts with Russia do not differ from public statements: "These are the same calls: ‘Let's finish it’; "Something has to be done."

European leaders contact Russia from secretly, asking not to announce these conversations: "We have contacts with some European leaders. They call and ask not to announce these conversations. Some appear here and communicate clandestinely."

Russian President Vladimir Putin will always pick up the phone and will not leave proposals without a reaction, "if we are talking about serious proposals."

If French President Emmanuel Macron really wants to have a serious conversation with Putin, he just needs to call: "This is pathetic diplomacy. If you want to call and talk about something seriously, then call me."

On NATO's involvement in the Ukrainian conflict

The West has again gathered the whole of Europe under the Nazi banner, "not yet on the battlefield, but in the form of donors, sponsors, arms suppliers, ideological leaders," but the new adventure against Moscow "led to the same thing that the ‘adventures’ of Napoleon and Hitler led to."

Moscow was burned when it trusted the West, which spoke of rejecting the expansion of the North Atlantic Alliance to the east.

Russia has recognized Ukraine as a neutral and nuclear-weapon-free state, "so we have an absolutely clear conscience right now."

The collective West spent much more on preparing the coup in Ukraine in 2014 than US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland stated: "I am convinced that the total number spent on Ukraine since its independence is several times more."