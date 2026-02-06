THE HAGUE, February 6. /TASS/. The Dutch authorities are hoping for a speedy conclusion of peace agreement in Ukraine amid the significant costs of supporting Kiev, acting Minister of Foreign Affairs David van Weel said.

"The Netherlands has recently been one of the largest donors to Ukraine. Only a small number of countries provide the bulk of Kiev's support. Many others are struggling. Let's hope that a peace agreement will be concluded soon. This is, after all, in our interests," he said in an interview with the newspaper De Telegraaf.

Van Weel recalled that the Netherlands annually provided approximately €7 billion in aid to Ukraine over the past three years. On January 30, the leaders of the political forces forming the new Dutch government (the left-liberal party Democrats 66, the Christian Democrats, and the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy) presented the text of a coalition agreement. It notes that the new coalition plans to send €3 billion annually to support Ukraine over the next three years and also aims to increase military spending to the NATO-mandated 3.5% of GDP. The new government plans to cut spending on social benefits, healthcare, and elderly care.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated repeatedly that Western aid will not be a cure-all solution for influencing the course of military operations, and that Western weapons "will be consistently destroyed by the Russian armed forces.".