Russia agrees with Xi about importance of eliminating root causes of conflict — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russia supports the approach of Chinese President Xi Jinping, under which to resolve any conflict, it is necessary to understand its root causes, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

He said that China has put forward several major initiatives in recent years. "Recently there was a global governance initiative and a global security initiative. It was formulated by President Xi Jinping in February, I think, 2023, and it contains principles for resolving any conflict without reference to a specific situation," Lavrov said.

"And one of these principles is very clearly formulated: when approaching any conflict, it is necessary to carefully and specifically understand its root causes. Having identified its root causes, concentrate all efforts on eliminating them. This is the only basis, on which conflicts be resolved. We fully agree with this assessment of the head of the People's Republic of China. And this is exactly the approach we are applying to the conflict that was created by our Western colleagues, created for many years by turning Ukraine into an anti-Russia, an instrument of war against our country."