US tells Kiev it will reduce its role in peace talks due to upcoming elections — Reuters

Donald Trump is likely to focus more on domestic affairs, meaning "top US officials will have less time and political capital to spend on sealing a peace accord"

WASHINGTON, February 7. /TASS/. Washington has informed Kiev that due to the upcoming midterm elections to the US Congress, the US administration is likely to pay less attention to resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Reuters reported citing sources.

According to the report, "US negotiators have said Trump is likely to focus more on domestic affairs as the November congressional midterms approach, meaning top US officials will have less time and political capital to spend on sealing a peace accord."

Midterm elections to the US Congress will be held on November 3. The entire House of Representatives - 435 people, as well as a third of the senators, 33 people will be re-elected. Currently, both chambers are controlled by Republicans.

Ukraine, United States
Japan aims to sign peace treaty with Russia despite difficult relations — premier
Sanae Takaichi emphasized that "the fact that the peace treaty has not yet been signed is beyond sad"
Russia to oppose deployment of British-French troops in Ukraine — ambassador
Andrey Kelin said that NATO's self-confidence stems from the concept which Ukraine promotes together with the Europeans
Putin offers condolences to Pakistani leadership over terror attack in Islamabad
The president reiterated Russia’s readiness to expand cooperation between the two countries in fighting terrorism
Readiness for talks and need for new agreement: situation around New START treaty
Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Geneva office and other Geneva-based international organizations Gennady Gatilov said that Moscow will pursue an approach to the issue of strategic offensive arms based on a careful analysis of the United States’ military policy
Kiev urgently needs spare parts for servicing US military equipment — Pentagon
The US administration believes that the proposed sale of this equipment and support "will not alter the military balance in the region"
Russian scientist copes with mathematical problem unsolved for 190 years
This breakthrough radically changes the understanding of one of the oldest areas of mathematics, crucial to fundamental physics and economics
Oil and gas revenues of Russian budget down 50.2% in January — ministry
Resources of the National Wealth Fund in the amount of non-received oil and gas revenues were used in connection with ‘fiscal rules’ for purposes of funding the federal budget deficit
Belarusian doctors say some of Russian PoWs need medical aid after captivity in Ukraine
Some of the servicemen were diagnosed with multiple embedded fragments that already caused complications, such as osteomyelitis
US to fine contractors for delays in ammunition supplies to Ukraine — Bloomberg
The exact sum of the penalty is unknown at this point
Russian embassy in Cuba receives no requests from tourists due to flight delays
The Russian embassy said that it is in close contact with the Cuban aviation authorities
Slovakia refuses to provide Ukraine with financial aid — senior MP
Slovakia supports humanitarian assistance and diplomatic efforts toward settling the conflict, Tibor Gaspar noted
US to lift 25% tariff on India for purchasing Russian oil
This follows from the executive order signed by Donald Trump
Explosion injures six people at beauty salon in Grenoble
According to the prosecutor quoted by Franceinfo, the explosive device was allegedly intended not for murder, but for intimidation
Ukraine wants security guarantees for Odessa, source tells TASS
According to the source close to the talks in Abu Dhabi, this aspect is of critical importance to Kiev
Slovakia to challenge EU ban on Russian gas in court — deputy speaker
Tibor Gaspar also recalled Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico’s words, who described the EU ban as "energy suicide"
Italian President Mattarella declares 2026 Winter Olympic Games as open
Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been cleared to participate in the 2026 Winter Games under a neutral designation
Iran, US hold 'very serious' talks on nuclear program — Omani foreign minister
According to Badr al-Busaidi, the consultations "were useful" and helped "clarify the positions of both the Iranian and US sides
Israel hits Hamas targets in Gaza Strip to retaliate ceasefire violation — IDF
The Israeli military struck "a structure used by Hamas to manufacture weapons, as well as a weapons storage facility"
Over 80 Ukrainian drones downed over various Russian regions overnight
45 of them were destroyed over the Volgograd Region
Majority of Moldovan residents support integration with Russia — expert
Head of the Russian-Moldovan Friendship and Cooperation Center Dmitry Sorokin noted that there is a need to hold a referendum with two alternatives - becoming a part of Romania or Russia
Remotely detonated munition to be effective against UAVs — Russian military expert
"A remotely programmed explosion means that a standard surface-to-air gun or cannon turns into a precision weapon," Igor Korotchenko said
Olympics incomplete without all Russian athletes — State Duma vice speaker
Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Alexander Zhukov noted that the situation with the admission of Russian athletes is beginning to change, since in some sports they have already been admitted to international competitions
Kiev's trail recognizable in assassination attempt on Russian general — legislator
Leonid Slutsky emphasized that the Kiev regime has a history of attempting to sabotage diplomatic efforts through terrorist acts and provocations
Russian Defense Ministry’s spacecraft put into target orbit
The launch of the carrier rocket and the insertion of spacecraft into the target orbit took place in the regular mode
About 95% of wounded Russian soldiers return to duty — official
This is largely the result of well-coordinated efforts to ensure their timely evacuation from the front, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said
Epstein’s files mention Zelensky in connection with human trafficking from Ukraine
Vladimir Zelensky appears in Epstein's files several dozen times, most prominently in connection with the Jean-Luc Brunel case
US Republicans see possibility of losing control over both Congress chambers — Axios
This would become a "political earthquake," the portal said
Russian troops employing combination of radars, observation posts against Ukrainian UAVs
If a drone is detected by radar, the operators of the interceptor drones are immediately alerted, and they take off to engage the UAVs in a ramming attack
Russia’s nuclear triad to gain new hypersonic component — expert
Alexander Stepanov cited projects such as the GELA hypersonic drone, capable of reaching speeds of up to 11,000 km/h, a new unmanned aerial vehicle capable of reaching Mach 7 and launching payloads into orbit, and the Champion long-range hypersonic drone bomber
Rostec creates Garuda intelligent noise-canceling headset
The device amplifies quiet and useful sounds, is ready for civil and military use, the producer says
Russia grants political asylum to Spanish national persecuted at home
Educator and IT specialist Enrique Arias Gil was accused of cyberattacks on behalf of Moscow
US, Kiev discuss possible elections, referendum in Ukraine in May — Reuters
According to the report, the US negotiating team told Ukrainian officials during recent meetings in Abu Dhabi "that it would be best if that vote occurred soon"
Merz says EU ready for talks with Russia, but without 'parallel communication channels'
The German chancellor said the goal is to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible
Russia agrees with Xi about importance of eliminating root causes of conflict — Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat recalled that China had put forward several major initiatives in recent years
Russia’s Kuryer ground robot can carry up to 10 TM-62 anti-tank mines — instructor
According to the serviceman, the vehicle has become indispensable for evacuation in areas inaccessible to humans
OSCE crisis, attack on general, NATO intervention in Ukraine: Lavrov statements
According to the foreign minister, the terrorist attack against Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseyev confirmed the intention of Vladimir Zelensky's regime to disrupt the negotiations
Fashion show in Milan: what athletes were wearing during Olympic opening ceremony
A total of 92 national Olympic committees took part in the parade
West tries to drag Russia into Epstein scandal — Foreign Ministry
The purpose of the manipulation is obvious - to create the impression that Russia is nervous and making excuses, Maria Zakharova said
Kremlin spokesman Peskov says rooting for national athletes at 2026 Olympics
Dmitry Peskov said that he will watch every competition where Russian athletes take part
Armenian president approves date of next parliamentary elections
The document rules "to set the elections for June 7, 2026"
Attack on Russian general demonstrates Kiev’s intent to disrupt negotiations — Lavrov
Russia’s Foreign Minister declined to speculate on how the incident might affect future negotiations
IN BRIEF: What we know about Iran-US nuclear talks in Oman
Another round of talks will take place in the coming days, Barak Ravid, correspondent for Axios and Israel’s Channel 12 reported
Russian people civilization together with all peoples of Russia — Kremlin
There are more than 100 nations and nationalities living in Russia, Dmitry Peskov noted
West’s secret contacts, changing rhetoric, Ukraine’s future: Lavrov's statements
Europe is trying to "prevent and disrupt the negotiations" that are budding between Russia and the United States on a settlement, the Russian foreign minister said
No plans yet for conversation between Putin and Trump — Kremlin
On February 4-5, Abu Dhabi hosted the second round of talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine
Man killed in drone attack on Kursk Region
Three more people were wounded
Press review: Iran open to deal but Trump may attack and Cuba prepares for mobilization
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 6th
Vulin links protection of Serbia's interests with partnership with Russia
Head of the representative office of the Russian Historical Society in Belgrade noted that it was "very easy for him to agree with Russia on all strategic issues for Serbia," but he "cannot find a single point of contact with the European Union"
Military leaders, specialists under threat during wartime — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that it is not the Kremlin's responsibility to discuss how to ensure their safety
Air defenses destroy 20 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions within three-hour period
10 of them were destroyed over the Belgorod Region
EU going to block Russian oil transportation together with G7 countries
The 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions will also include the ban on financial transactions for twenty more Russian regional banks, restrictions against payment systems and cryptocurrencies created by Russia, and certain foreign trade restrictions
OSCE trying to prevent war in Europe — Secretary General
Feridun Sinirlioglu added that "in diplomacy, results are never instantaneous" and that "patience is required"
60 Palestinians detained in West Bank on suspicion of terrorism over past week
According to the Israel Defense Forces, a number of those detained are suspected of having links to the radical Palestinian organizations Hamas and Islamic Jihad
Lavrov reads NATO chief's remarks as plans for military intervention in Ukraine
The top Russian diplomat mentioned Mark Rutte's statement that "Britain and France were ready to deploy troops to Ukraine"
West’s anti-Russian hysteria hinders peace efforts in Ukraine — Ukrainian politician
The West’s current rhetoric only fuels confrontation and is a real obstacle on the path of peace talks, Viktor Medvedchuk noted
Trump signs executive order to impose tariffs on countries trading with Iran
According to the document, actions and policies of Iran continue to "constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States"
Zelensky does not care that Ukraine has turned into vast cemetery — opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk called Vladimir Zelensky's statements cynical ramblings
Coal mining in Russia down 0.2% year on year in 2025 — statistics
In December 2025, coal mining dropped by 4% year on year to 39 mln metric tons
Sandu's nomination for Peace Prize fuels imaginary values and pseudo-reforms — Stoianoglo
The nomination of Maia Sandu for the Nobel Peace Prize is another action of the partners, a demonstration of the appearance of support for the European course, former Prosecutor General Alexander Stoyanoglo said
Lavrov calls on journalists to request list of those killed in Bucha
The minister emphasized that for "all sorts of Ruttes, von der Leyens, and Zelenskys" lying is like breathing
Athletes Parade underway at 2026 Winter Olympics’ Opening Ceremony in Italy
For the first time ever, the Olympic Parade of Athletes is taking place in four different locations
Gazprom sets fourth straight daily gas supply record in Russia
The previous record of 1.818 bln cubic meters was set the day before
2026 Winter Olympic Games Official Opening Ceremony kicks off in Italy
For the first time ever, the Opening Ceremony is taking place in four different locations
Russian troops liberate eight communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russian forces delivered one massive and five combined strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises, energy and transport facilities over the week
Zelensky understates death toll three times not to pay compensation to widows — MP
Vladimir Zelensky is lying about 55,000 dead, Alexander Dubinsky said
Armenia's rapprochement with West challenges relations with Moscow — Russian ambassador
The EU is currently pursuing a hostile policy towards the Russian Federation, Sergey Kopyrkin explained
Attack on Russian general reveals Kiev’s unreadiness for talks — former Ukrainian PM
Nikolay Azarov said that he is convinced that Vladimir Zelensky’s office head Kirill Budanov was aware of the plotted murder
Russia strikes only military, dual-purpose facilities in Ukraine — Lavrov
The Foreign Minister says that Russia abides by international humanitarian law regardles of the violations of the Ukrainian side
UN chief Guterres urges to observe Olympictruce as 2026 Winter Games open in Italy
Antonio Guterres said that "the only struggle between nations should be on the sports field, not the battlefield"
Kremlin praises Abu Dhabi talks as constructive, complex work
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that it would be continued
US to take measures against India if it starts buying Russian oil again — Trump
According to Donald Trump, the US administration can also re-impose an additional 25% tariff
The Netherlands counts on early conclusion of peace in Ukraine — acting minister
David Van Weel recalled that the Netherlands annually provided approximately €7 billion in aid to Ukraine over the past three years
Medvedev urges US to honestly acknowledge difficulties in approaches to New START treaty
Moscow suggested extending the treaty’s validity for another year after the document expired but received no official response from Washington to the initiative
European Commission presents 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions
The Commission repeatedly said earlier that it is going to put the new sanctions package into effect by February 24
US, EU will not defend Baltic states in case of their conflict with Russia — senator
"The EU and the US won’t even lift a finger for Poland, all this talk is empty posturing," member of the Federation Council’s Committee on Defense and Security Alexander Yaroshuk opined
Federal budget deficit totaled $22.1 bln in January — Finance Ministry
According to the preliminary estimate, revenues of the federal budget totaled $30.7 bln in January 2026
Russians stranded in Cuba will soon be taken to Russia — tourist industry union
According to information from tour operators affiliated with RUTI, the situation is now under control
Russia’s fertilizer production up by 5.3% in 2025 — statistics service
In December, fertilizer production decreased by 2.4% year-on-year, to 2.6 million tons
Russia’s Su-57E, Su-35 fighters with combat experience in demand among foreign partners
According to Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheev, top positions in their market segments have been achieved and will be retained in the near future by the Lancet-E and KUB loitering munitions, the Orlan-10E and Orlan-30 reconnaissance UAVs, as well as the Skat 350M and Supercam S350 drones
Russian diplomatic mission in Havana plans no evacuation — ambassador
The embassy and other Russian foreign institutions in Cuba, including the embassy's school, are operating normally, Viktor Coronelli said
Fire breaks out at Tver Region commercial facility after drone attack
So far, no casualties were reported
Olympic flame of 2026 Winter Games lit in Italy
For the first time ever, the Olympic flame was lit simultaneously in two separate cities - Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo
Russian ambassador, Board of Peace representative discuss situation in Gaza
The sides agreed to continue regular contacts, th Russian embassy noted
IN BRIEF: What we know about assassination attempt against Russian general
According to investigators, an unidentified gunman fired several shots at the general in a residential building on Volokolamskoye Highway and fled the scene
US Department of State approves potential sale of spare parts to Ukraine worth $185 mln
This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States, the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency said
Brussels supports resumption of dialogue with Russia — Politico
According to the newspaper, there is a shared understanding in Brussels that the "context is quite different from 2022"
Russia gains access to Ukrainian culture minister’s files
The source said that the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption is subordinate to the government and is currently directly controlled by Vladimir Zelensky
Paks NPP to provide Hungarian consumers with low-tariff electricity — Russian MFA
The ministry stressed that the project remains one of the most important symbols of Russian-Hungarian economic cooperation
Russian stock indices decline as trading on Moscow Exchange closes
The MOEX Index fell 0.06% to 2,735.43 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index fell 0.71% to 1,118.33 points
Russia should be part of whole world, not 'stewing in own juices' — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted the contribution of translators of fiction, who help Russian culture develop and remain modern
US negotiations with Russia and Ukraine proceed well — Trump
The US leader said this, talking to journalists aboard Air Force One
France ready to continue deepening dialogue on strategic weapons — foreign ministry
The New START treaty, the last agreement on strategic arms control between the United States and Russia, expired on February 5, 2026
EU trapped itself by rejecting Russian energy — Medvedev
The deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council added that Europe fell into critical dependence on American gas and would do whatever it is told
Armenia should consider EAEU realities when choosing new integration trends — ambassador
Sergey Kopyrkin also noted that Russia respected Armenia's sovereign right to choose its partners and integration trends
Russia tests ‘robocop’ power armor enabling soldiers to fire machine-guns with one hand
An active powered exoskeleton with integrated electric motors and a storage battery tested in Russia will allow servicemen to accurately hit targets with a machine-gun held with one hand
Expulsion of Russian firms from Venezuela, US sanctions after Anchorage: Lavrov statements
The Russian foreign minister added that certain actions by the US do not match its statements about the possibilities for economic cooperation with Russia
Zelensky says 55,000 Ukrainian troops killed since start of special military operation
Many more soldiers remain missing in action, Vladimir Zelensky admits
Russia foils attempted assassination of general in Moscow — Investigative Committee
The investigators say that an unidentified person shot at Vladimir Alekseyev in a residential building
Power generation in Russia down 1.5% year on year in 2025 — statistics
Thermal power plants lowered their generation by 1.3% year on year to 767 bln kWh
