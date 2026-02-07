US tells Kiev it will reduce its role in peace talks due to upcoming elections — Reuters

WASHINGTON, February 7. /TASS/. Washington has informed Kiev that due to the upcoming midterm elections to the US Congress, the US administration is likely to pay less attention to resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Reuters reported citing sources.

According to the report, "US negotiators have said Trump is likely to focus more on domestic affairs as the November congressional midterms approach, meaning top US officials will have less time and political capital to spend on sealing a peace accord."

Midterm elections to the US Congress will be held on November 3. The entire House of Representatives - 435 people, as well as a third of the senators, 33 people will be re-elected. Currently, both chambers are controlled by Republicans.