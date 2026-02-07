Belarusian doctors say some of Russian PoWs need medical aid after captivity in Ukraine

MINSK, February 7. /TASS/. Several Russian servicemen, who returned from Ukrainian captivity as a result of a swap, were admitted to a Belarusian hospital in serious condition and received urgent medical treatment, the Belarus-1 television channel reported citing a doctor.

"Our hospital received a group of Russian servicemen. The patients are in serious condition. One patient was in critical condition. He was diagnosed with abdominal bleeding and a two-stage spleen rupture," the doctor said. "An emergency surgery was performed, and the patient received full medical assistance. At present, his condition remains serious but stable, with positive dynamics."

Some of the servicemen were diagnosed with multiple embedded fragments that already caused complications, such as osteomyelitis. One of the patients suffered an acute cerebrovascular incident while in captivity.

"At this moment, all patients are stable," the Belarusian doctor said.

On February 5, Russia returned 157 servicemen from Ukrainian captivity, and sent 157 Ukrainian prisoners of war back in return. Three civilians from the Kursk Region, who were illegally detained by Kiev, were also returned as part of the exchange, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The United Arab Emirates and the United States mediated the return of Russian military personnel.