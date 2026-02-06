Attack on Russian general demonstrates Kiev’s intent to disrupt negotiations — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The assassination attempt against the Russian Defense Ministry’s Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev has shown that the regime of Vladimir Zelensky seeks to derail peace talks, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference.

"This terrorist act once again confirmed the Zelensky regime’s commitment to constant provocations aimed at disrupting the negotiating process, and its readiness to do everything possible to persuade its Western sponsors not to lag behind the United States in efforts to throw them off course toward achieving a fair settlement," Lavrov noted.

At the same time, Lavrov declined to speculate on how the incident might affect future negotiations. "That is not my function, that will be decided by the leadership of our country," he said.

The assassination attempt against Alexeyev took place on February 6, when an unidentified gunman fired several shots at the general in a residential building on Volokolamskoye Highway and fled the scene. The general was taken to the hospital with injuries. The Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation on charges of attempted murder and illicit trafficking in firearms.