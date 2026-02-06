Explosion injures six people at beauty salon in Grenoble

PARIS, February 6. /TASS/. At least six people were injured by a grenade explosion at a beauty salon in Grenoble in the Isere department in southeastern France, Franceinfo radio station reported citing police sources.

At about 3:00 p.m. local time (2:00 p.m. GMT), a grenade was thrown at the beauty salon in the city center, as a result of which the window broke and six people were injured slightly, including a five-year-old child.

According to the prosecutor quoted by Franceinfo, the explosive device was allegedly intended not for murder, but for intimidation.

The explosive device was thrown by a man who came with an accomplice who filmed what was happening on video, the radio station reports.