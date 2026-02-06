Olympic flame of 2026 Winter Games lit in Italy

MILAN, February 7. /TASS/. The Olympic flame of the 2026 Winter Games has been lit in Italy during the official Opening Ceremony on the night of February 6.

For the first time ever, the Olympic flame was lit simultaneously in two separate cities. This mission was entrusted to three-time Olympic champions in alpine skiing Alberto Tomba in Milan and Deborah Compagnoni in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Before the Olympic flame was lit a ceremonial Parade of Athletes took place and President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Kirsty Coventry delivered her speech.

"To all of you and everyone who is watching: welcome to Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games! Whether you are here in Milano, in Cortina, Predazzo or Livigno: welcome to your Games," she stated.

"I know what it feels like - that mix of excitement and nerves. Your whole life of hard work, of early mornings, long days, sacrifices, setbacks - it all comes down to this. I know that feeling, when you realize - this is it. You’ve made it," the IOC president continued.

"So first, be proud. Be proud of how far you’ve come. And now, take it all in. Enjoy it. Enjoy every second," Coventry noted. "Over the next two weeks, you’re going to give us something truly special."

"You’ll show us what it means to be human. To dream. To overcome. To respect one another. To care for each other. You’ll show us that strength isn’t just about winning - it’s about courage, empathy and heart. You will not only make incredible memories. You will reach your Olympic dreams - and you will show the world how to live," she added.

"This is why we all love the Olympic Games. Because through you, we see the very best of ourselves. You remind us that we can be brave. That we can be kind. And that we can get back up, no matter how hard we fall," Coventry noted.

The Parade of Athletes was opened on the night of February 6 by a marching delegation of athletes from Greece. Representatives of the host country of the Games, Italy, completed the parade.

Athletes representing Russia under the INA (Individual Neutral Athlete) status have been barred from marching in the Parade of Athletes, but they were permitted to watch the Opening Ceremony from the stands.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been cleared to participate in the 2026 Winter Games under a neutral designation, which excludes the display of national flags and anthems.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will take place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from February 6-22, 2026. Thirteen Russian athletes will compete under a neutral status in figure skating, speed skating, short track, freestyle skiing, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, luge and ski mountaineering.