Slovakia overcame threats of destabilization — deputy speaker of parliament

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Slovakia has dealt with the threats of destabilization; the current situation in the country is calm, Slovakian Deputy Parliament Speaker Tibor Gaspar told TASS in an interview.

The politician was asked about the state of security in the country following last year's protests. "Currently, the situation in Slovakia is stable," he said. "Law enforcement and intelligence structures have not recorded systematic and proven attempts at orchestrated destabilization of the state from abroad, although Slovakia, like other countries, faces disinformation and hybrid threats."

Gaspar noted that "the protests that took place last year were an expression of citizens’ democratic right to voice their opinions." "The government emphasizes the need for public dialogue and respect for democratic institutions," he explained.