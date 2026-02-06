No plans yet for conversation between Putin and Trump — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. A conversation between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, is not planned any time soon, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"No, there are no plans [for a conversation]," he replied when asked if a conversation with the American leader was in the pipeline.

On February 4-5, Abu Dhabi hosted the second round of talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine. Special US Envoy Steve Witkoff said that Moscow and Kiev had agreed to exchange 314 prisoners of war. According to him, the delegations of Russia and Ukraine intend to continue consultations on the settlement of the conflict in the coming weeks.

The first round of the security consultations involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States was also held in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24. The Russian negotiating group was headed by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff.