60 Palestinians detained in West Bank on suspicion of terrorism over past week

TEL AVIV, February 6. /TASS/. The Israeli military have detained 60 Palestinians suspected of engaging in terrorist activities during counter-terrorist raids in the West Bank over the past week, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"The IDF continues to act to thwart terrorism across Judea and Samaria (the Israeli name for the West Bank - TASS)," it said, adding that more than 60 wanted people have been detained and six firearms have been seized over the past week.

According to the IDF, a number of those detained are suspected of having links to the radical Palestinian organizations Hamas and Islamic Jihad.