US, Kiev discuss possible elections, referendum in Ukraine in May — Reuters

WASHINGTON, February 7. /TASS/. Washington and Kiev are discussing the possibility of holding national elections and a referendum on a potential peace deal in Ukraine in May, Reuters reported citing sources.

"Under the framework being discussed by US and Ukrainian negotiators, any deal would be submitted to a referendum by Ukrainian voters, who would simultaneously vote in national elections," the agency reported.

According to the report, the US negotiating team, led by special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, told Ukrainian officials during recent meetings in Abu Dhabi "that it would be best if that vote occurred soon."