2026 Winter Olympic Games Official Opening Ceremony kicks off in Italy

MILAN, February 6. /TASS/. The 2026 Winter Olympic Games Opening Ceremony in Italy has started.

For the first time ever, the Opening Ceremony is taking place in four different locations - at Milano San Siro Olympic Stadium, as well as at Olympic venues in Livigno, Predazzo, and Cortina.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will take place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from February 6-22, 2026. Thirteen Russian athletes will compete under a neutral status in figure skating, speed skating, short track, freestyle skiing, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, luge and ski mountaineering.