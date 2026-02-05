Expulsion of Russian firms from Venezuela, US sanctions after Anchorage: Lavrov statements

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russia was taken aback that the United States imposed sanctions on its oil majors Lukoil and Rosneft following talks in Anchorage, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with RT.

He also noted that Russian companies are being openly pushed out of Venezuela in the wake of the US operation in the country.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the Foreign Minister.

US economic policy and sanctions

"Sanctions still remain. Moreover, for the first time, new sanctions were imposed, particularly harsh ones, against our largest oil companies, Lukoil and Rosneft."

Moscow was taken aback that Washington imposed sanctions on Russian companies Lukoil and Rosneft following talks in Anchorage: "We parted ways in Anchorage with Russia supporting the US proposal to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. After that, we waited for the US to confirm, since you agreed with our proposal — let’s announce something, convene a conference, sign something, [convene] a peace council. But sanctions against Lukoil and Rosneft suddenly happened."

Certain actions by the US do not match its statements about the possibilities for economic cooperation with Russia: "A document on Cuba was adopted quite recently. It declared a national emergency due to the threat Cuba poses to US interests in the Caribbean, including because of Russia’s hostile and malicious policies. This does not align with the mentioned bright future of our economic and investment cooperation."

"Everyone is being prohibited from buying oil and gas. And the message is that Russian oil and Russian gas will be replaced by US oil and US liquefied natural gas."

Situation around Iran

The situation between Iran and the US is "explosive" for the entire Middle East: "There are too many time bombs waiting to be triggered by a clumsy foot."

Russia is not "imposing itself as an assistant" to participants in the process — Iran, Israel, and the United States: "In our contacts with them, we are simply discussing the situation. <…> We are not indifferent to how the situation develops."

Expulsion of Russian companies from Venezuela

Russian companies are being "openly forced" out of Venezuela following the US operation in the country.

Talks on Ukraine

Vladimir Zelensky appears focused only on his survival: "In my opinion, conscience and Zelensky don't mix well. He thinks about nothing but his own survival. <…> Any peace [in Ukraine] would mean the end of his political career, and perhaps not only the political one."

If the Ukrainian delegation arrived in Abu Dhabi with stated security guarantees, it once again confirms that Vladimir Zelensky does not genuinely seek peace. "If this is what the Ukrainians came to Abu Dhabi with, then this is another confirmation that Zelensky does not want peace."

The conversation on a settlement in Ukraine continues, but the Europeans are trying to reinterpret Washington's settlement proposals: "They are still trying to reinterpret this initiative."