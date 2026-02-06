IN BRIEF: What we know about Iran-US nuclear talks in Oman

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. This year’s first round of Iran-US talks on the Iranian nuclear dossier in the Omani capital city has finished, Iranian State Television reported.

TASS has compiled key facts about the talks.

Iran’s statements

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi positively assessed the beginning of the first round of talks with the United States on Tehran’s nuclear program.

How the talks will proceed will be decided after consultations in the capitals, he said.

During the talks, the Iranian delegation insisted that the US side stop threatening and pressuring the republic if it wants to continue dialogue.

The Iran-US talks in Oman focus solely on the nuclear dossier.

Iran has zero dialogue with the United States on any other matters.

Continuation of negotiating process

Another round of talks will take place in the coming days, Barak Ravid, correspondent for Axios and Israel’s Channel 12 reported, citing a source.

Iran and the United States agreed to continue talks on the Iranian nuclear dossier, the Tasnim news agency reported.

There is mutual accord between the United States and Iran on the continuation of talks, Araghchi said.

Araghchi described the indirect talks with the United States in Muscat as very serious, with the sides planning to continue them.

About the talks

Five rounds of Oman-mediated nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in 2025 ended to no avail following Israel’s military operation against Iran and US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Another round of talks on the Iranian nuclear dossier was held on Friday in the Omani capital city.

The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The US delegation was led by presidential envoy Steve Witkoff.