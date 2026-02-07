MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup North has established control over the Chugunovka settlement in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of Battlegroup 'North, as a result of decisive actions, have established control over the settlement of Chugunovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry stated.

TASS has compiled the main information about the situation in the special military operation zone over the past 24 hours.

The Russian defense ministry reported that Russian troops struck temporary deployment points of Ukrainian formations and foreign mercenaries in 158 areas over the past day. "Operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile forces and artillery of the Russian military inflicted damage on temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 158 areas," the ministry stated

According to the ministry, Ukrainian troops lost approximately 1,305 personnel in the special military operation zone over the past 24 hours: Battlegroup North inflicted over 210 casualties, Battlegroup West — over 180 casualties, Battlegroup South — up to 150 casualties, Battlegroup Center — over 280 casualties, Battlegroup East — up to 435 casualties, Battlegroup Dnepr — up to 50 casualties.

The Russian defense ministry also reported that Russian forces launched a massive strike, including with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, on energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. "Over the past day, in response to terrorist attacks by the Kiev regime, Russian forces successfully launched a massive strike, including with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, on energy and transport infrastructure facilities used by Ukrainian forces, enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex. and their storage and launch preparation sites," the statement said.