Russian diplomatic mission in Havana plans no evacuation — ambassador

HAVANA, February 6. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Havana does not plan to evacuate its staff due to the difficult situation in the country, ambassador Viktor Coronelli said in a comment to a TASS correspondent.

"The issue of evacuating the staff of the Russian diplomatic mission in Havana is not on the agenda," the diplomat said.

"The embassy and other Russian foreign institutions in Cuba, including the embassy's school, are operating normally. When the power supply from the city is cut off, we switch to supply from the backup generators. The queues at the Havana gas stations have indeed increased, but at the gas station dedicated to the diplomatic corps, the cars are serviced without difficulties.".