Over 80 Ukrainian drones downed over various Russian regions overnight

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 82 fixed-wing Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over various Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Between 11:00 p.m. Moscow time (8:00 p.m. GMT) on February 6 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on February 7, on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 82 fixed-wing Ukrainian UAVs: 45 over the Volgograd Region, eight over the Bryansk Region, six each over the Rostov and Saratov regions, four each over the Oryol and Tver regions, three over the Kursk Region, and one each over the regions of Astrakhan, Belgorod, Voronezh, Kaluga, Lipetsk and Smolensk," the ministry said.