Russia’s Su-57E, Su-35 fighters with combat experience in demand among foreign partners

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The Su-57E and Su-35 fighter jets, the Ka-52E helicopter, the T-90MS tank, the Lancet-E munition, and UAVs, all of which have been used in combat, are generating the greatest interest among foreign partners, CEO of Russia’s arms exporter Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheev told TASS ahead of the World Defense Show, which will be held in Riyadh from February 8 to 12.

"Our partners are interested in the latest high-tech models that meet the latest global market trends. Naturally, the greatest interest is generated by products that have been tested in combat conditions. Leaders in their segments include the Su-57E and Su-35 fighter jets, which have gained combat experience, the Ka-52E combat reconnaissance and attack helicopter, the T-90MS tank, the Sarma and Tornado MLRS, the TOS-1A and TOS-2 Tosochka heavy flamethrower systems, the Tigr and Typhoon armored vehicles, the S-400 Triumf latest long-and medium-range surface-to-air missile system, the Viking and Tor family of anti-aircraft missile systems, the Pantsir surface-to-air missile/gun system, and the Verba and Igla-S MANPADS," he said.

Mikheev added that "top positions in their market segments have also been achieved due to the high effectiveness demonstrated on the battlefield and will be retained in the near future by the Lancet-E and KUB loitering munitions, the Orlan-10E and Orlan-30 reconnaissance UAVs, as well as the Skat 350M and Supercam S350 drones to be presented at the World Defense Show. In addition, counter-UAV systems are also in high demand.