Federal budget deficit totaled $22.1 bln in January — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The Russian federal budget deficit is provisionally estimated at 1.7 trillion rubles ($22.1 bln) or 0.7% of GDP as of the end of January 2026, the Finance Ministry said on its website.

"According to the preliminary estimate, revenues of the federal budget totaled 2,362 billion rubles ($30.7 bln) in January 2026, which is 11.6% lower than revenues received in the relevant period of 2025," the ministry said.

Expenditures of the federal budget are provisionally estimated at 4.1 trillion rubles ($53.2 bln) as of the end of the reporting month, down 1.4% as compared to last-year figures.