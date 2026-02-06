European Commission presents 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions

BRUSSELS, February 6. /TASS/. The European Commission presented the 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions, with its key element to be the complete ban of Russian oil transportation servicing, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"The Commission is putting forward a new package of sanctions" von der Leyen said. "I now call on the Member States to swiftly endorse these new sanctions," she added.

The European Commission repeatedly said earlier that it is going to put the new sanctions package into effect by February 24.