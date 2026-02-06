Russia should be part of whole world, not 'stewing in own juices' — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russia and the Russian culture must be a part of the whole world and not "stew in its own juices," or they will stop developing, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during the awarding ceremony of literary prize Slovo for 2025.

"No culture, as it seems to me, can develop by stewing in its own juices, not even the great Russian culture. We must be a part of the whole world," Peskov said.

He noted the contribution of translators of fiction, who help Russian culture develop and remain modern.