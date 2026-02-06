MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Europe has driven itself into a "monstrous trap" and ended up in critical dependence on the United States by refusing Russian energy supplies, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said.

"In an anti-Russian fit of oligophrenic frenzy, the European Union does not even realize the monstrous trap into which it has driven itself. After all, the role of savior supplying energy resources will undoubtedly be secured by the Washington they now despise. Only the price for expanding its assistance will be incomparably higher than just money," he wrote on his channel on Max.

Europe, having fallen into critical dependence on American gas, will do whatever it is told, Medvedev asserted.

On January 26, the Council of the European Union formally approved a full ban on supplies of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the EU effective January 1, 2027, and on pipeline gas effective September 30, 2027. The regulation enters into force upon its publication on February 2, 2026.