OSCE trying to prevent war in Europe — Secretary General

VIENNA, February 6. /TASS/. The peoples of Europe fear an impending war in the region, and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe is trying to prevent it, the organization’s Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu has stated.

"No one can deny that Europe is facing a security problem," he said at a press conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. According to him, European nations "are even afraid of a coming war."

"It is not only about the ongoing war, but also about a future one. Therefore, a security organization that is a pan-European security body must do everything possible to address these problems. That is exactly what we are trying to do," Sinirlioglu stressed. He added that "in diplomacy, results are never instantaneous" and that "patience is required."