Athletes Parade underway at 2026 Winter Olympics’ Opening Ceremony in Italy

MILAN, February 6. /TASS/. The Parade of Athletes has kicked off during the official Opening Ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy.

For the first time ever, the Olympic Parade of Athletes is taking place in four different locations - at Milano San Siro Olympic Stadium, as well as at Olympic venues in Livigno, Predazzo, and Cortina.

The Parade of Athletes was opened by a marching delegation representing Greece. Representatives of the host country of the Games, Italy, completed the parade.

Athletes representing Russia under the INA (Individual Neutral Athlete) status have been barred from marching in the Parade of Athletes, but they will be allowed to watch it from the stands.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been cleared to participate in the 2026 Winter Games under a neutral designation, which excludes the display of national flags and anthems.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will take place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from February 6-22, 2026. Thirteen Russian athletes will compete under a neutral status in figure skating, speed skating, short track, freestyle skiing, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, luge and ski mountaineering.