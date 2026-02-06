Slovakia refuses to provide Ukraine with financial aid — senior MP

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Slovakia is providing no military aid to Ukraine and is not going to, a senior Slovak lawmaker told TASS.

"The Robert Fico government keeps on stating that Slovakia will not provide any military aid to Ukraine from its state reserves. We plan to continue pursuing this course in the future," said deputy speaker of the Slovak parliament, Tibor Gaspar.

However, in his words, Slovakia supports humanitarian assistance and diplomatic efforts toward settling the conflict. "The Robert Fico government insists that Slovakia should not send munitions or weapons and will remain committed to this policy. This is the government’s clearly-worded policy - the focus on humanitarian assistance and diplomatic solutions, instead of military supplies," he stressed.

The senior lawmaker also commented on Hungary’s plans to establish an alliance with Slovakia and the Czech Republic against the European Union’s financial aid to Kiev. "Slovakia holds regular consultations with its regional partners, including Hungary and the Czech Republic, but no formal alliance geared to block the European Union’s financial assistance to Ukraine has been formed so far," Gaspar said.