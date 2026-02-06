{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Space programs

Russian Defense Ministry’s spacecraft put into target orbit

The launch of the carrier rocket and the insertion of spacecraft into the target orbit took place in the regular mode
© Russian Defence Ministry

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. A Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket placed the Russian Defense Ministry’s satellites into the target obit, the ministry said.

At 9:59 p.m. Moscow time (6:59 p.m. GMT) on February 5, a combat crew of the Russian Aerospace Forces’ Space Troops successfully launched the Soyuz-2.1b medium-class carrier rocket with the Defense Ministry’s spacecraft from the Plesetsk spaceport in the Arkhangelsk Region.

"The launch of the carrier rocket and the insertion of spacecraft into the target orbit took place in the regular mode," the ministry said. The satellites have been taken under the control of ground-based facilities of the Russian Aerospace Forces, the ministry added.

Stable telemetry communication has been established and maintained with the spacecraft, while its onboard systems are functioning normally, Russia’s top brass specified.

Tags
Space
Russia’s Geoscan to launch mass production of new AI-powered educational drone
Pioneer Mini 2 has a maximum flight time of 11 minutes with a maximum horizontal flight speed of 15 km/h
Russia covers about a quarter of Brazil’s needs of mineral fertilizers — Russian PM
Mikhail Mishustin noted that such mutually beneficial cooperation enables the countries to make a significant joint contribution to food security support
New fiberoptic drone and mothership boat system tested out for first time in Black Sea
Proucer Ushkuynik plans the Knyaz Vandal of Novgorod drone to become a full-lifecycle product with own operator training program
Russian analog of Starlink to begin serial production in 2026 — Roscosmos CEO
He added that by 2027, an orbital constellation of more than 300 satellites will be deployed
Kremlin spokesman compares EU debates on Russian assets to gang operation
Dmitry Peskov stressed that such actions would not go unanswered
Italy to host opening ceremony for Milano Cortina Winter Olympics
A total of 116 sets of medals will be awarded in 16 sports disciplines at the Olympics in Italy
US to discuss New START replacement with Russia — White House
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted that modernized treaty can last long into the future
Single incident involving ship in Strait of Hormuz could impact global economy — expert
The Strait of Hormuz acts as a kind of amplifier of global expectations in the energy and shipping industries, Nong Hong, Executive Director at the Washington-based Institute for China-America Studies, said
Russia surprised by US sanctions against oil companies after Anchorage
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that sanctions still remain in force
Abandoning New START Treaty increases risks of nuclear conflict — paper
According to the report, without the framework of the New START treaty, strategic planning on both sides is likely to be based on uncertainty and assessments of the worst-case scenario
Russia explained to US that people, not territories were main issue for it — Lavrov
As the Russian foreign minister pointed out, the putschists who came to power in Ukraine as a result of a state coup in 2014 called the people in Crimea, Donbass and Novorossiya 'inhumans'
Court commutes sentence in Spartak fan murder case
Akhmedpasha Aidayev's sentence was reduced by two months, and Bekkhan Ibragimov's - by nine months
Knife-wielding man attacks kindergarten in Orenburg Region: what we know
A 25-year-old used a side door to enter the building, wounded a teacher
Twelve foreign NGOs deemed undesirable in Russia in 2020
Special attention was paid last year to protection of the state interests from foreign interference
Agreement on New START would show US interest in practical engagement with Russia — expert
Eurasia Research Fellow at Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft Mark Episkopos opined that Washington's continued engagement with Moscow demonstrates a clear intent not to be seen as closing the door on practical, narrow forms of cooperation
Epstein’s files mention Zelensky in connection with human trafficking from Ukraine
Vladimir Zelensky appears in Epstein's files several dozen times, most prominently in connection with the Jean-Luc Brunel case
NATO says its Arctic Sentry operation unlikely to mean more assets are deployed in region
According to the NATO's Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe Keith Blount, the operation would allow the North Atlantic Alliance’s military in the region to look "far more joined up, far more coherent, far more focused"
Incompatibility of EAEU and EU, respect for Armenia’s choice: statements by Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat noted that Moscow sees Yerevan as an ally and strategic partner
FACTBOX: Russia’s nuclear power projects abroad
Rosatom ranks first globally by the number of nuclear power plant construction projects abroad, with 41 power units in 11 countries worldwide
World Aquatics allows Russian juniors to compete with flag, anthem
Adult Russian athletes compete under the auspices of World Aquatics in a neutral status
Russia, Brazil to expand nuclear partnership in energy, healthcare
The countries gave high assessment to the collective work in various energy sector spheres
Russia returns 157 servicemen, three Kursk residents as part of prisoner swap — top brass
The Defense Ministry added that the Kiev regime returned three Russian citizens, residents of the Kursk Region
Lavrov rejects any bargaining on linguistic, religious rights in Ukraine
Ukraine is a member of the United Nations and must comply with the charter of the organization, the Russian foreign minister said
US continues to supply weapons to Ukraine amid ongoing talks — envoy to NATO
Matthew Whitaker emphasized that he was referring primarily to air and missile defense systems
Russia, Brazil committed to Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin noted the inadmissibility of attempts to use the treaty for achieving political goals not related to disarmament and non-proliferation
Europe has changed rhetoric, realizing futility of plans to defeat Russia — Lavrov
According to the foreign minister, Europe trained Ukrainians to use their hands and bodies to advance European interests in the war with Russia
Lavrov slams Financial Times article about security guarantees to Ukraine as nonsense
The next round of talks between the militaries of Russia and Ukraine began on February 4
Russia, Brazil find it important for BRICS to share experience on use of payment tools
The countries also recognized the high level of relations between the central banks of the two countries and supported strengthening dialogue in financial sector
Russia, Brazil in talks on opening direct container line
Cooperation in the marine sphere is developing at this stage, Minister Andrey Nikitin noted
Russia is doing its utmost to ensure negotiations on Ukraine continue — senior legislator
Senator Vladimir Dzhabarov also says that the negotiators for Kiev are showing unwillingness to stop the conflict
Zelensky suggests next round of trilateral talks could be held in United States
He also said he was waiting for the Ukrainian negotiators to brief him on the talks in Abu Dhabi
Russian fighters consolidate in northwestern Tatyanovka in Donetsk region — expert
"The situation has been developing positively," Andrey Marochko said
Sber intends to force bankruptcy of Dell’s division in Russia
The Dell subsidiary has been present in Russia since mid-2007
Russian troops start using Germes anti-drone MANPADS in special military op zone
Kaisant Research and Production Association said the system had undergone numerous design changes, including aerodynamic improvements, and propellant cell redesign
Lavrov warns Armenian speaker of risky rapprochement with West
The Russian Foreign Ministry also said that a frank and substantive exchange of views took place between the officials on topical issues of Russian-Armenian relations
Saudi Arabia creates passports for camels
According to the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, the camel ID will be an officially accredited document containing information about the animal, its breed, and its owner
Everyone can see that OSCE has completely discredited itself — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister recalled that when it emerged, it symbolized a transition from Cold War tensions to a period of peaceful coexistence, grounded in principles of equality and consensus
Cuba has friends, will withstand US pressure — president
Cuba will work to resist the imperialistic pressure, Miguel Diaz-Canel added
Russian Army operates around 170 battalion tactical groups — defense chief
These are the forces that are ready for deployment in an hour after an alert signal, Sergey Shoigu pointed out
Russian PM arrives on visit to Brazil
Mikhail Mishustin is scheduled to meet with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
US goes no-contact with Polish speaker over slight against Trump — ambassador
Wlodzimierz Czarzasty refused to support the initiative of the speakers of the House of Representatives of the US Congress and the Israeli Knesset to award the American leader the Nobel Peace Prize
Russian Prime Minister Mishustin meets with President of Brazil
The talks between the Prime Minister and the Brazilian leader took place at the Itamaraty Palace, the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Bitcoin slumps below $65,000 for first time since October 15, 2024
By 20:20 GMT, the bitcoin accelerated its decline and was trading at $64,221
Dmitriev proposes investigating possible family ties between Tusk, Epstein
The special presidential envoy and Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO responded to Donald Tusk's statements that Jeffrey Epstein was allegedly a Russian spy
Brazil’s interested in Russia's experience in building high-speed rail lines — minister
Russian Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin stressed that Russia will share its developments with the Brazilian side
UAE to continue efforts for peaceful settlement of conflict in Ukraine — Foreign Ministry
UAE will continue its efforts aimed at facilitating all initiatives to mitigate its humanitarian consequences, ministry said
Russia got burned by Western promises not to expand NATO — Lavrov
The minister said that Russia had created a Russia-NATO Council with Western countries "in an effort to establish a permanent dialogue and increase trust"
Russia’s steel output down 6.9% YOY in May — WSA
Steel production in the country within five months of this year lost 5.2% to 29.2 mln metric tons
Over 1,100 houses remain without heat for third day in row in Kiev
First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Denis Shmygal called the situation with Kiev's energy supply critical
West’s secret contacts, changing rhetoric, Ukraine’s future: Lavrov's statements
Europe is trying to "prevent and disrupt the negotiations" that are budding between Russia and the United States on a settlement, the Russian foreign minister said
US finance chief says new sanctions on Russia depend on Ukraine talks
According to Scott Bessent, further anti-Russian sanctions may affect tankers in the so-called shadow fleet
Korean icebreaker Araon leads Russia trawler Sparta to clear water
On December 16, the trawler that collided with an iceberg got a hole 30 centimetres in diameter below the waterline
Russia believes agreement on Ukraine should include Donbass recognition — TASS source
Russia sees the aspect concerning the recognition of Donbass by all countries as crucial, the source said
Zelensky is attempting to stage provocation in Transnistria — expert
It was previously reported that, according to information received by Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, the first group of career military personnel from France and Britain had already arrived in Odessa
Ukraine reports conclusion of Abu Dhabi talks
The first round of the negotiations was held in the UAE capital in late January, the second one started Wednesday
Russian scientist copes with mathematical problem unsolved for 190 years
This breakthrough radically changes the understanding of one of the oldest areas of mathematics, crucial to fundamental physics and economics
Financial savings and venue scandals: 2026 Winter Olympics set to start in Italy
The International Olympic Committee as well as the organizers of this event in Italy thus decided to move away from the practice when the Olympics were hosted by a region in which the entire infrastructure had to be built from scratch
Ukrainian forces destroy 8 of 10 power lines at Zaporozhye NPP in three years — expert
From the very beginning, one of the Kiev regime's main aims was to destroy the Zaporozhye NPP's external power supply infrastructure, Renat Karchaa said
Europe is under censorship and lacks unbiased info on Ukrainian conflict — Orban
The reason behind that is the ban on broadcasting of Russian media in the EU, says Hungarian Prime Minister
Russia, Brazil in talks on creating direct shipping lane — deputy premier
Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk emphasized that from the logistical point of view it will be very convenient and fast enough
Putin announces start of Year of Russian Peoples’ Unity
The president published an order introducing a cultural an ethnic diversity year late in 2025
Lavrov to hold talks in Moscow with top OSCE officials
The talks will focus on the deep crisis facing the OSCE
Ukraine was first to attack Russian power facilities — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that Russia never started such actions
Olympic torch relay reaches Milan
The opening ceremony of the Games will be held at the San Siro stadium on February 6
Arktikugol upgrades port infrastructures on Spitsbergen
"Over the recent year, the Arktikugol Company has carried out a significant amount of work to upgrade the port infrastructures, to make the depth at the berth 13 meters and to commission a ship repair center," the company's CEO Ildar Neverov said
Macron's declared intention to call Putin are ‘miserable attempt at diplomacy’ — Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat emphasized that President Putin was always willing to listen to any proposals, provided they were serious
Kia’s share in Hyundai Motor plant in St. Petersburg to be sold — newspaper
Kia holds 30% in the plant, while Hyundai has 70% and both companies will transfer their shares, the newspaper added
Russian non-resource and non-energy exports to reach $150 bln as of 2025 year-end
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Roman Chekushov added that the plan for 2026 amounted to $155 bln
Russian aviation authority sets up crisis center to return Russians from Turkey
The crisis center will be regularly informing the Russian Transport Ministry about the number of performed flights from Turkey to Russia, the number of transported citizens as well as the number of Russian citizens with issued flight tickets, the statement says
Russia, Brazil to expand trade despite external challenges — joint statement
The document notes that this goal is set "even in the context of external challenges"
Epstein files, Zelensky follows in Nazi footsteps: Foreign Ministry statements
According to Maria Zakharova, the Kiev regime is engaged in "a most real linguistic genocide" as it persecutes Russian-speaking people
Russia, Brazil to improve communication between their agricultural watchdogs — statement
The parties stressed the importance of "increasing the volume and diversification of mutual trade in agricultural products"
Russia’s National Wealth Fund totals $177 bln as of February 1 — Finance Ministry
The volume of the fund's liquid assets as of February 1 was $55.1 bln
Russian Defense Ministry’s spacecraft put into target orbit
The launch of the carrier rocket and the insertion of spacecraft into the target orbit took place in the regular mode
Brazil intends to expand presence on Russian market — Vice President
The two countries have vast technological opportunities and large domestic markets
Lavrov points to inconsistency in Trump’s sanctions policy
The minister noted that in April 2025, after the Russian side established contact with the Trump administration, the "International Emergency Economic Powers Act" originally adopted under former US President Joe Biden was extended for another year
London court sentences Russian captain Motin to six years in prison for ship collision
Vladimir Motin will be eligible for parole after 37 months
Ukrainian army chief admits commanders’ mistakes and need to deploy reserves
As Alexander Syrsky admitted, "a particularly tense situation has developed in the Avdeyevka and Zaporozhye directions"
Trump promises to defend base on Diego Garcia Island militarily
I retain the right to Militarily secure and reinforce the American presence in Diego Garcia, said american leader
Russia’s Geoscan to launch mass production of new AI-powered educational drone
Pioneer Mini 2 has a maximum flight time of 11 minutes with a maximum horizontal flight speed of 15 km/h
Bank of Russia sells yuan worth $228 mln with settlements on February 4
The Central Bank sold yuan on the domestic market in the amount of 17.7 bln rubles with settlements on February 3
Russian cosmonauts completed 176 spacewalks
The Roscosmos State Space Corporation noted that a total of 491 spacewalks have been conducted worldwide
Progress made: what we know about negotiations on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi
Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said that there is progress in the negotiations
IN BRIEF: What we know about new prisoner exchange between Russia, Ukraine
Russia has returned 157 of its servicemen from Ukrainian captivity, and 157 Ukrainian prisoners of war have been transferred in return
First concrete pouring at Paks II NPP is milestone event for nuclear industry — Rosatom
Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev noted that the main phase of work at the Paks construction site has now begun
Moscow expels German embassy worker as retaliatory measure — Russian MFA
The German diplomatic mission’s head has been handed a note declaring a diplomat at the German embassy in Moscow persona non grata in a tit-for-tat response to a similar move by the German government
Press review: Trump sees Abu Dhabi talks as important and Pakistan mediates US-Iran
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, February 5th
Agricultural products turnover between Russia, UAE about $400 mln in 2025
Grain accounts for the bulk of Russian deliveries, the Russian Agriculture Ministry noted
Science in 2020: Russian mission to Mars and the quest for ‘new physics’
What to expect from science in the new year
Putin, Xi discussed negative consequences of New START’s expiration — Kremlin
The two countries' leaders held a video call on Wednesday
Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy infrastructure over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 360 casualties on Ukrainian troops
Air defense takes down drone heading for Moscow — mayor
First responders are working on site
Ukraine wants security guarantees for Odessa, source tells TASS
"This aspect is of critical importance to Kiev," a source close to the talks in Abu Dhabi said
Cuba ready to discuss anything with US, assuming no pressure tactics — president
President Miguel Diaz-Canel said the discussions should be held "without preconditions, on an equal footing and with respect for Cuba’s sovereignty"
Expulsion of Russian firms from Venezuela, US sanctions after Anchorage: Lavrov statements
The Russian foreign minister added that certain actions by the US do not match its statements about the possibilities for economic cooperation with Russia
Russia regrets expiration of New START Treaty — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that Moscow views the expiration of the treaty negatively
Zelensky says 55,000 Ukrainian troops killed since start of special military operation
Many more soldiers remain missing in action, Vladimir Zelensky admits
Cuba presents no threat to US, hosts no foreign bases — president
Miguel Diaz-Canel reaffirmed that his country’s military doctrine is purely defensive
One more Ukrainian drone shot down over Belgorod Region — defense ministry
Kiev attempted attack on facilities in Russia’s territory with the use of a fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle was thwarted, it said
Progress, agreement on POW swap: what is known about results of UAE talks
Russia, the US and Ukraine will agree on dates for new meetings on Ukraine, which will continue the dialogue started in the UAE
Over 100 ultra-right Israeli activists try to break through border with Gaza
According to the Israel Defense Forces, several activists managed to get into the enclave, but they were apprehended by the military
