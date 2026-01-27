Russia retains top global wheat exporter status in 2025

DUBAI, January 27. /TASS/. In 2025, Russia exported 41 mln metric tons of wheat, maintaining its position as the world’s leading wheat exporter, Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut said at the World Grain and Pulses Forum.

"From the standpoint of grain exports, shipments totaled 50 mln metric tons last year, including 41 mln metric tons of wheat, allowing Russia to retain first place globally in wheat exports," she said.

According to her, based on the 2025 harvest volume, the export potential in 2026 is estimated at 55 mln tons.

The minister also noted that 78% of wheat exports go to countries in Africa and the Middle East.