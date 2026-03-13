Price of Brent oil up 2.1% on ICE

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for May 2026 delivery on London’s ICE has grown by 2.1%, having exceeded $102 per barrel, according to trade data.

As of 10:54 a.m. Moscow time (7:54 a.m. GMT) the Brent price was up by 2.1% at $102.57 a barrel.

By 11:08 a.m. Moscow time (8:08 a.m. GMT) the price of Brent had narrowed gains to 1.98% reaching $102.45 per barrel. Meanwhile the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for April 2026 delivery was up by 1.93% at $97.58 per barrel.