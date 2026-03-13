{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Index of US dollar on ICE exceeds 100 points first since November 2025

As of 10:14 a.m. Moscow time, the index of the American currency was up by 0.28% at 100.024 points

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. The index of the US dollar on the ICE has surpassed 100 points for the first time since November 25, 2025, according to trade data.

As of 10:14 a.m. Moscow time (7:14 a.m. GMT), the index of the American currency was up by 0.28% at 100.024 points.

The US dollar index shows the ratio of the currency against the basket of six other currencies: the euro, the yen, the pound sterling, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krone, and the Swiss franc. The higher the index, the stronger the dollar is against those currencies.

Rosatom informs IAEA that situation at Zaporozhye nuke plant firmly under control
Alexey Likhachev noted that IAEA experts are present at the plant and have the opportunity to see firsthand that Zaporozhye NPP employees are doing everything possible to prevent nuclear risks
West should think long and hard why Ukraine is begging it for nukes — Russian diplomat
"In fact, one gets the impression that European elites have no ability at all to think strategically," Maria Zakharova said
Western plans for nuclear weapons for Kiev 'aggressive, stupid' — Russian MFA
Adversaries in Western Europe are effectively losing the last remnants of their self-preservation instinct, Maria Zakharova said
India receives large LNG batches every day — Petroleum Minister
India has sufficient gas production and supply arrangements to sustain this position even in the event of a prolonged conflict, Hardeep Singh Puri said
Iranian embassy in Vienna has no information about strikes on 'Taleghan' center
According to the Israeli army's press service, the "Taleghan" compound was "utilized by the regime to advance critical capabilities for developing nuclear weapons"
Russia's permanent OPCW rep suggests West falsified Navalny results
The prolonged presence of the biomaterials of Navalny's on the territory of one of the Western countries could have precipitated the deliberate introduction of synthetic epibatidine into their composition to falsify the results of the analysis
Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims responsibility for downing US refueling plane
The representatives for the movement say "suitable weapons" were used for the purpose
Russia, IAEA holding intergovernmental consultations in Moscow
The delegations are led by Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi
ZALA recon drone crew in LPR conducts up to seven sorties per day — soldier
According to UAV crew chief of the 7th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of Battlegroup South, call sign "Casper," the flight duration depends on the type of mission and weather conditions
FACTBOX: What is known about US softening of sanctions against Russian oil
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent claimed that Russia would not benefit significantly from the temporary easing of sanctions
Israel attacks Hezbollah command centers in Beirut, southern Lebanon
According to the Israeli military, the facilities were used "to advance terror attacks against the State of Israel and its civilians"
Some 50,000 Russian servicemen to get Ratnik-2 ‘soldier of future’ gear
The second-generation Ratnik gear kits will be procured for servicemen of the Land Force, Airborne Troops and the marines of the Russian Navy
Iran made it clear to Arab countries it is unwilling to end conflict with US — Axios
The report indicates that Iran remains unwilling to de-escalate the conflict until it receives concrete international assurances that aggression against the country will not resume
Romania requests US waiver to restart Lukoil refinery
According to the country’s Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan, the refinery accounts for "approximately 21% of Romania's total refining capacity"
Ukraine’s refusal to discuss Druzhba condition with Hungarian experts absurd — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister asked the head of the delegation, Deputy Energy Minister of Hungary Gabor Czepek, to continue seeking after a meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian QEnergy Ministry and inspect some infrastructural facilities of the pipeline
Colombians help recruit compatriots into Ukraine's army — POW
According to the POW, the recruiter prepared the full set of documents required for travel to Ukraine, including a request from the head of the military-civilian administration of Zaporozhye, allegedly to take part in construction work
Press review: Trump floats sanctions relief as oil soars and Israel's nuclear shadow looms
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, March 11th
Israel, US strike eastern Tehran — agency
No reports about damage or casualties are available at this point
Iranian football team still welcome in US for 2026 FIFA World Cup, says Trump
The US president still added that he does not believe "it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety"
Russian tech firm develops new long-range loitering munition
The new drone features high speed and maneuverability that allow it to use different flight paths to bypass enemy air defenses
Tehran to leave neighbors alone if US banned from using their territory for strikes — MFA
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stressed that Iran has no hostile intentions towards the peoples and countries of the region
Almost 60 wounded in missile attack on northern Israel — newspaper
A building was damaged. Bomb squads are working in the area
Russia to hold TV linkup with over 40 countries on Ukraine’s crimes on March 19
Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik says Russia will offer a detailed picture of the Belgorod Region crimes
Pakistan launches new airstrikes on Afghanistan, killing four
Facilities in Kabul as well as in Kandahar, Paktia and Paktika provinces came under attack
Russia necessary for mitigating global energy crisis — presidential envoy
Kirill Dmitriev says European politicians will have to admit their energy policy mistakes
Central Iranian city of Arak bombed — TV
No information on damage or casualties is available so far
Attack on USS Abraham Lincoln, fears of migration crisis: Middle East conflict
Some European countries fear that the US and Israeli military operation against Iran could trigger a massive influx of migrants, testing the European Union's reformed asylum system
US burns through 'years' of munitions since start of Iran War — FT
According to the newspaper, the rapid arms consumption is increasing pressure on the administration of US President Donald Trump
US-Israeli operation against Iran to last for at least another 2-3 weeks — media
The officials are "accounting for the possibility US President Donald Trump makes an abrupt decision if he concludes his objectives have been met"
Turkey did not use Russia’s S-400 missile systems to repel Iran attacks — ministry
According to the statement, the most suitable defense element is determined by considering the rules of engagement and the current operational situation
At least 33 wounded in strike on residential building in north Israel — Ynet
A projectile damaged several houses in the community of Zarzir
Question of lifting anti-Russian sanctions raised during Japan’s ruling party meeting
Lawmaker Muneo Suzuki noted that Japan could use its geographical advantage to replace oil and gas supplies from the Middle East
Kiev set to escalate and takes out its anger for defeats on civilians — Zakharova
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman added that the Ukrainian army’s attacks on civilians "demonstrate an obvious intention to escalate the conflict on the part of" Ukraine
Russia, US have similar interests in stabilizing energy markets now — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that the Kremlin sees the actions of the American side as an attempt to stabilize energy markets
European Council to discuss Iran, Ukraine on March 19 — Costa
The situation in Lebanon, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank is also on the agenda
Serbia has no plans to join NATO, will remain neutral — president
Aleksandar Vucic says Serbia, NATO maintain "consistent relations"
Trucks with Russian medicines for Iran cross Azerbaijani-Iranian border — agency
According to it, after appropriate procedures the passage of vehicles with medicines sent through the Astara border checkpoint was ensured
TotalEnergies halts oil, gas production in Qatar, Iraq and on UAE shelf
Onshore oil production in the UAE "is not affected by the conflict, as it is exported through the Fujairah terminal," TotalEnergies said
Vessels transiting Strait of Hormuz must adhere to wartime laws — Iranian armed forces
The Iranian Armed Forces headquarters noted that this will allow the ships to avoid accidental shelling
FACTBOX: Liberation of Kursk Region territories during special military operation
Since the beginning of the special military operation in February 2022, border areas of the Kursk Region, as well as the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant and the city of Kurchatov, have repeatedly come under shelling and drone attacks
US may form international coalition for vessels in Strait of Hormuz — Bessent
The US treasury secretary refuted information that Iran had allegedly mined the Strait of Hormuz
Iraqi tankers can cross Strait of Hormuz — Iran’s ambassador to Baghdad
Two tankers were attacked in the Iraqi waters a day before the statement
Some WMD nonproliferation bodies want to 'play politics' — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister expressed Moscow's support for the values of the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization
IN BRIEF: Russian court hands sentences to Crocus City Hall attackers, accomplices
The court confiscated the apartment and the car that the accomplices had provided to the attackers
China urges US not to supply Taiwan with weapons — MFA
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said that the US should take specific actions to ensure the stable development of China-US relations and maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait
US lifts sanctions on Russian oil loaded on vessels before March 12 — Treasury Department
The license allows transactions with Russian fuel before April 11
Iranian diplomat blames US for navigation problems in Strait of Hormuz
Iranian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir-Saeid Iravani says that Iran is fully committed to the law of the sea
Bank of Russia sets official dollar rate at 79.07 rubles for March 13
The official euro rate was reduced by 54.85 kopecks to 91.3893 rubles
Zelensky on edge hearing what was discussed in Putin-Trump call — expert
Viktor Medvedchuk emphasized that, amid the conflict in the Middle East, Vladimir Zelensky continues to treat his own people like expendable material
Russia says formulates proposals on Iranian settlement, contacts underway
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova refrained from elaborating on it
US distorts facts claiming that Tehran enriched uranium to 60% — envoy to UN
Amir-Saeid Iravani says Washington "ignores the real root of the situation"
Iranian General Staff says US refueling aircraft was downed over western Iraq
The Central Command of the US armed forces said that the plane had been lost not due to hostile fire or friendly fire
During talks, Iran proposed formally sealing its refusal from nuclear ambitions — minister
Abbas Araghchi says Washington turned down the proposal
Israel destroys one of Hezbollah financial network offices in Beirut
According to the source, there is no information about the dead or injured
US sees no evidence of Russia helping Iran — envoy to NATO
Matthew Whitaker mentioned an earlier conversation where "the Russians" told Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff they were not "participating with the Iranians"
American sailors set fire to USS Gerald R. Ford to avoid fighting — Iranian army
On March 12, the US Naval Forces Central Command reported that a fire broke out on board the USS Gerald R. Ford
US 'confession' on HIMARS, calls for settlement: latest on war in Middle East
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi noted that "nobody should complain" if Iran’s missiles destroy the launchers
Press review: US eyes unblocking Strait of Hormuz as Israel moves to expand ops in Lebanon
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, March 13th
Iraqi radical groups say they carried out over 30 attacks on US sites in past day
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq says the armed groups used drones and missiles for the strikes
Iran attacks IDF headquarters in Beersheba area in Israel on March 13
According to the statement, the strikes on other Israeli army facilities will further continue
Russia controls 90% of Donbass, ambassador to UK says
"The situation in Ukraine itself is that it is steadily moving towards defeat," Andrey Kelin said
Six French citizens wounded in drone attack in northern Iraq — TV
The incident occurred during a strike on a base of a Kurdish militia group
Moldova's Dniester River contaminated with oil coming from Ukraine
The latest samples taken near the village of Naslavcha showed level 5 contamination, a significant deviation from the norm that poses a risk to human health
EU diplomacy chief sees US president using hostile tactics to divide Europe
Kaja Kallas acknowledged that Brussels and Washington have a "very complicated relationship"
US makes money on high oil prices but Iran issue is more important — Trump
Donald Trump said the United States is the largest oil producer in the world
Military camp in southern Baghdad comes under attack — portal
According to the source, the facility was struck from the air, and plumes of smoke rose into the sky
Northern Sea Route is good alternative to Suez Canal — Russian transport minister
Andrey Nikitin said the Northern Sea Route turns out to be even quicker
Iran claims to have struck US aircraft carrier in Persian Gulf
Iran’s IRGC said the US vessel had left the Persian Gulf and was fleeing back to the United States
Brent prices soaring on ICE — market data
Brent prices gained 10.19% to $101.35 a barrel
Press review: Could Iran mine Strait of Hormuz and war riles American public
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, March 12th
NATO not participating in military operations in Middle East — Military Committee head
Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone chose not to speculate on how long the conflict could last
Breakthrough innovations, new threats to humanity: Medvedev's statements
According to the Russian politician, modern technological progress is unprecedented in its speed, and humanity was not prepared for such rapid changes
Ukrainian aircraft used for Bryansk strikes may have taken off from Odessa region
The Ukrainian military launched a missile strike on Bryansk on March 10
Islamic Resistance in Iraq said it attacked another US plane
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq movement says the crew escaped
FACTBOX: Over 170 drones downed over Russian regions, Sevastopol drone attack aftermath
Several homes sustained damage from drone debris, with no casualties reported
US not going to give carveouts for Russian oil — energy secretary
According to Chris Wright, the US administration is "focused on results"
US de-facto admitted that Russian oil crucial for market stability — presidential envoy
Kirill Dmitriev says that the abolishment of restrictions concerns about 100 million barrels of Russian oil
Ten medical workers killed in Ukrainian attack on healthcare facility in DPR
The Russian Investigative Committee added that 10 people, including nine medical workers, sustained injuries
Mobilization in Ukraine carried out via methods unthinkable in 21st century — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova emphasized that "these are the worst global practices"
Conflict in Iran to become 'beginning of end' for United Nations — Iranian MFA
Esmaeil Baghaei said this organization failed to take the correct position regarding the aggression against Iran
Russian Lancet drone destroys Ukrainian army’s substation in Slavyansk at 60 km distance
The Lancet UAV crew has thus demonstrated its ability to deliver strikes on enemy critical infrastructure and disrupt the operation of its military installations, the UAV crew commander with the call sign Kasper stressed
Russia, China oppose holding UNSC meeting to discuss Sanctions Committee report on Iran
During the procedural vote, 11 Security Council members voted in favor
Moscow, Tehran maintain daily contact — Russian envoy to UK
Andrey Kelin noted the strategic partnership between Moscow and Tehran
IN BRIEF: What is known about newest Ukrainian attack on TurkStream infrastructure
The Russian Defense Ministry specified that no damage was caused to the facility
Israel comes under new missile fire from Iran during Netanyahu’s press conference
Air raid sirens sounded in the Tel Aviv area
Iran counts on BRICS to help stabilize regional, global situation — foreign minister
Abbas Araghchi stressed the need for international and regional organizations to condemn the military aggression unleashed against Iran
Vessels may pass through Strait of Hormuz with permission from Iranian Navy — MFA
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that Iran does not want the strait to become unsafe
Japan’s deployment of offensive weapons threatens regional peace — newspaper
As the article points out, Japan’s rush to push forward 'remilitarization' represents a continuation of policies driven by conservative political forces in recent years to pursue the status of a major military power
Russia’s Provod fiber-optic drones effectively deployed in special military op zone
The drones are equipped with coils of 25, 30, and 36 kilometers
Czech President rules out purchase of Russian energy resources
Petr Pavel said that Prague reduced its dependence on Russian energy sources
US prepares provocations to accuse Russia of using tactical nuclear weapons
According to Chief of Russian Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Force Igor Kirillov, the plan is a reaction to Russia’s success in the special operation
US vice president opposed Trump’s decision to launch Iran war — Politico
JD Vance is "skeptical," is "worried about success" and "just opposes" the Iran war, the officials revealed
Russian troops pound Ukrainian army’s energy, transport infrastructure over past day
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,325 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Attacker of Michigan synagogue shot dead — media
One of the guards was wounded, his life is not in danger
Iran warns against attacks on its energy infrastructure
A representative of Khatam al-Anbiya, the central headquarters of the Iranian army, says that otherwise Iran would destroy all oil and gas infrastructure of interest to the US in the region
Iran threatens Israel with imminent destruction
The destruction of the Zionist regime and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the territory of Palestine, in which all religions and denominations will be represented, is near, the Iranian army said
Hormuz and US-Israel compensation: statement by new supreme leader of Iran
Mojtaba Khamenei confirmed the deaths of his sister and wife
One DPR civilian wounded in Ukrainian attacks in past day
Two houses were damaged as a result of the attack
US Navy refuses requests for military escorts through Strait of Hormuz — agency
According to the sources, the US Navy says the risk of attacks is too high
FACTBOX: Iran's new supreme leader injured, over 1,800 dead in Mideast conflict escalation
At least 12,500 people have been injured in Iran, Lebanon, and Israel since the escalation of the Middle East conflict began
Russia’s nuclear-powered submarine Kazan conducts missile-firing exercise in Barents Sea
The Northern Fleet reported that, according to live recording data, the Oniks missile’s warhead hit the sea target
