Index of US dollar on ICE exceeds 100 points first since November 2025

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. The index of the US dollar on the ICE has surpassed 100 points for the first time since November 25, 2025, according to trade data.

As of 10:14 a.m. Moscow time (7:14 a.m. GMT), the index of the American currency was up by 0.28% at 100.024 points.

The US dollar index shows the ratio of the currency against the basket of six other currencies: the euro, the yen, the pound sterling, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krone, and the Swiss franc. The higher the index, the stronger the dollar is against those currencies.