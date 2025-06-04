Frequency of meetings on Ukraine talks can’t be strictly standardized — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The frequency of meetings within the Ukrainian conflict settlement’s negotiations can hardly be standardized, and everything will depend on the willingness of the involved parties to continue each round, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Perhaps, it is hardly possible to establish some kind of periodicity, let's say a fixed schedule in this context, and it depends on the willingness of the parties to continue each round," Peskov said at a news briefing in response to a question on how frequent the meetings should be so that the negotiations do not drag on.

"Contacts are underway and in the course of them suitable timeframes will be discussed," he added.

On June 2, Istanbul hosted the second round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine. During the slightly more than an hour-long meeting, the sides spoke Russian. They exchanged documents with their vision of ways to settle the conflict.

Following the talks, Russia’s chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said that Russia will unilaterally hand over to the Ukrainian side 6,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers. Russia and Ukraine also agreed to exchange the badly wounded, the sick and young men under 25 in the all for all format - at least 1,000 on each part.

Apart from that, the Russian side proposed a brief two or three-day ceasefire at certain frontline sections. In addition, according to Medinsky, the Ukrainian side handed over a list with the names of 339 children who lost contact with their parents.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who led Ukraine’s delegation, said that Kiev proposes to hold another round of talks some time between June 20 and 30.