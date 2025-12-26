MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky's Christmas speech reveals the Kiev regime's inadequacy, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said.

"The inadequacy of such statements permeates the message itself, if there is one at all, and speaks volumes about the level and emotional state of decision-makers in Kiev," the senior diplomat said in an interview with the program 60 Minutes, commenting on Zelensky's Christmas address.

An excerpt from the interview was broadcast on the Rossiya-1 television channel. In his address, Zelensky announced that he would propose alternatives to the American 28-point plan for resolving the conflict in Ukraine. He stated that this is "one of the most difficult moments" in Ukraine's history and complained about pressure. Zelensky also attempted to stem the rift in the Verkhovna Rada amid the corruption scandal, calling the events in parliament "a mess" and "political gamesmanship."