MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained an 18-year-old woman in the southern Russian city of Stavropol who was preparing a terrorist attack against a Defense Ministry officer after falling victim to phone scammers, the FSB Public Relations Center (PRC) reported.

"In Stavropol, the illegal activities of a Russian citizen, a resident of the Krasnodar Region born in 2007, were thwarted. She was preparing a terrorist attack against a serviceman of the Russian Defense Ministry on the orders of special services affiliated with the Kiev regime," the PRC stated. The FSB's investigation revealed her plan to plant a homemade explosive device with a TNT equivalent of 400 grams, supplied by Ukrainian security personnel, on a vehicle parked near a military installation. She was detained in the act while attempting to execute her criminal plan.

"The investigation has established that the suspect fell under the influence of phone scammers in December of this year, who persuaded her to commit a terrorist attack under the false threat of criminal prosecution," the PRC stated.

The Investigative Department of the FSB Directorate for the Stavropol Region has initiated a criminal case against her under Part 3 of Article 30, Part 2 of Article 205 (attempted terrorist attack), Part 4 of Article 222.1 (illegal possession of explosives and explosive devices), and Part 3 of Article 223.1 (illegal manufacture of explosives) of the Russian Criminal Code.

The FSB of Russia once again urged citizens to remain vigilant, reminding them that Ukrainian special services continue to actively search for potential perpetrators of terrorist attacks and sabotage on the internet, social networks, and messengers. The security service warned that all individuals who agree to assist the enemy will be identified and face criminal liability, with sentences that can extend to life imprisonment.

"Remember that employees of law enforcement agencies, special services, and investigative units of the Russian Federation will never call citizens via WhatsApp or Telegram, provide photos of their documents, inquire about passport or bank card details, or remotely involve individuals in operational activities," the PRC emphasized.