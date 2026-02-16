NABU confirms charges against ex-energy minister of Ukraine

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) has confirmed that charges have been brought against former Energy and Justice Minister German Galushchenko in the case involving businessman Timur Mindich.

"NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have expanded the list of suspects in the Midas case. The former energy minister (2021-2025) has been charged with money laundering and involvement in a criminal organization," the agency said on its Telegram channel. Although the suspect’s name was not disclosed, Galushchenko held the post during the mentioned period. NABU specified that the charges were filed under articles on participation in a criminal organization and on laundering particularly large amounts of income obtained by criminal means.

On February 15, NABU reported that the former minister had been detained while attempting to leave the country.

According to the publication Ukrainska Pravda, Galushchenko was removed from a train at night. Verkhovna Rada lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko, who is on Russia’s list of terrorists and extremists, later said that Galushchenko had been formally charged. Previously, he had been a witness in the case.