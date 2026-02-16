Ukraine attacks Belgorod Region with over 80 drones in 24 hours

BELGOROD, February 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked settlements in the Belgorod Region with more than 80 UAVs and fired more than 10 munitions over the past day, the region’s operational command said on its Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorodsky district, the settlements of Malinovka, Oktyabrsky, Razumoye, Nikolskoye, Tavrovo, and the farmstead of Tserkovny were attacked by 15 drones, 12 of which were shot down and destroyed. In the village of Nikolskoye, a man was injured when a drone attacked a car," the operational command wrote. It added that the munition strikes damaged infrastructure, while UAV attacks hit a private house and a power line.

Belgorod came under heavy rocket fire and an attack by a fixed-wing drone, which damaged energy infrastructure facilities and one apartment in a multi-family building. The Ukrainian military launched five UAVs in the Borisovsky district, hitting a car, and one fixed-wing drone in the Valuysky district, with no consequences reported. In the Volokonovsky district, a private house was damaged in attacks involving FPV drones and four other UAVs.

Settlements in the Grayvoronsky district were attacked with 20 drones, damaging five private houses, a power line, an outbuilding, and a social facility. The Krasnoyaruzhsky district was targeted with 15 munitions and 16 UAVs, with no consequences reported. One UAV struck the village of Rakitnoye, damaging a private home.

The Shebekinsky district came under attack from 23 UAVs and one munition, damaging a commercial facility, two infrastructure sites, four private houses, and two power lines. According to the operational command, some residents are temporarily without power, and emergency crews will begin restoration work after coordinating with the Russian Defense Ministry.