Europe should abandon its illusions about transatlantic relations — newspaper

BEIJING, February 16. /TASS/. Europe needs to abandon its illusions about transatlantic relations and embrace a more pragmatic and multipolar world order, a China Daily editorial on the Munich Security Conference said.

The newspaper notes that geopolitics is increasingly driven by calculation rather than value-based rhetoric. "Geopolitics is not a romantic drama. It is a balance sheet," the article states. According to the publication, the US is increasingly viewing its alliance commitments through the prism of its own interests rather than the idea of a "shared destiny" with its European allies.

The editorial points out that signals from Washington indicate that the terms of cooperation are being reassessed. Statements by US officials about burden sharing should be seen not as temporary disagreements, but as a revision of the contract terms, the newspaper notes.

At the same time, Europe should take into account the changing global balance of power, the article says. Emerging economies already account for more than 60% of global production, and China remains the largest trading partner for more than 120 countries. In these circumstances, "interdependence is not a slogan; it is the validation of relations," the article points out.

The newspaper recalls that, during his speech in Munich, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged strengthening multilateralism and rejecting bloc thinking. He stressed that Europe should not be "on the menu but at the table" when it comes to resolving international crises. The publication also highlights the economic interdependence between the EU and China, whose daily trade volume exceeds 2 billion euros, noting that disruptions in global supply chains could harm European industries.

Overall, the newspaper writes that the current situation underscores the need to revise European strategic thinking. "The era of strategic adolescence — when Europe could rely on US guardianship while indulging in geopolitical wishful thinking — is ending," the piece concluded.